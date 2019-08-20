A Lewiston man has been charged for the alleged molestation of an adult woman.
Richard J. Hamilton, 51, was charged Friday with one count of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. Hamilton’s bond set at $50,000 and he has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 28.
Court records indicate a woman contacted Lewiston police Wednesday and reported Hamilton allegedly molested her. She told police she and Hamilton were smoking methamphetamine July 24 at Hamilton’s residence on the North-South Highway. The woman had a cast around her arm and was having difficulty keeping her hair out of her face, so Hamilton went behind her and held her hair back while she used a meth pipe, according to records.
Hamilton allegedly kissed the woman on the neck and she told him no, but he refused to stop, court documents said. Hamilton picked the woman up and put her on a bed, got on top of her and allegedly touched her underneath her pants. The woman tried to get away from him but he reportedly held her down. The woman grabbed Hamilton’s hand and squeezed it hard and got him to stop touching her.
The woman left and her friend confronted Hamilton the following day. Hamilton reportedly admitted to molesting the woman.
Police contacted Hamilton on Saturday at his home, but when officers arrived, Hamilton jumped out of a back window and hid under a nearby motorhome. He was located and interviewed. Hamilton told police he tried to put his hand down the woman’s pants, but when she told him to stop, he discontinued. He denied using any force and said he only touched the woman over her clothes, court records said.
Forcible penetration with a foreign object is punishable by up to life in prison.
Holm may be contacted at (208) 848-2275 or tholm@lmtribune.com. Follow him on Twitter @TomHolm4.