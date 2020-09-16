A Lewiston man is charged with felony burglary in connection with a residential break-in and theft of a safe.
Miah L. Averill, 23, was released from custody on his own recognizance at a Tuesday afternoon video arraignment in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, where Judge Michelle Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 30.
Lewiston police allege Averill and Trenton Kasper, a Clarkston man who has not been charged in the incident as of Tuesday, broke into the apartment of Hannah Davidson and Issac Draper on the 500 block of 17th Avenue in Lewiston on Monday afternoon and stole a safe containing a handgun, cash, vape juice, three watches and two gold chains, court records said.
Daniel Mendenhall, a neighbor, took a photo of two males climbing through the bedroom window of the apartment at 4:42 p.m. Police interviewed Kasper at his home in Clarkston. “He admitted he and Miah Averill ‘broke into a house and stole a safe,’ ” court records said. Kasper’s parents made him return the cracked-open safe, but the contents were missing, court records said.
Police then met with Averill, who denied taking the safe and blamed it on two juveniles, but did admit to having stolen jewelry, which his grandfather gave to the police. The jewelry was valued at $1,000 and matched some of the property stolen from the apartment, court records said.
The maximum penalty for burglary in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.