A Lewiston man is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, attempted strangulation and domestic battery from an incident late Wednesday night where a woman was allegedly held against her will, choked and suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung from a punch to her ribcage.
Steven P. Hanatsch, 57, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Friday afternoon, where Senior Magistrate Judge Kent Merica set a $40,000 bond in the case.
Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer requested a $75,000 bond in the case. Reisenauer said the state believed Hanatsch presented a legitimate risk to further injure or perhaps kill the alleged victim.
Lewiston police allege the woman came home after work, and Hanatsch became physical. Hanatsch blocked her path to leave the home and took her phone, court records said.
Hanatsch allegedly grabbed her hair and struck her on the side of the face with his hand. He is also accused of punching her on the left side of her ribcage, breaking three ribs and puncturing her lung. In an attempt to get free of him, the woman injured her ankle, court records said.
The woman got to the bedroom, where Hanatsch allegedly put his hand over her nose and her mouth, limiting her ability to breathe, while saying “he wanted to kill her,” according to court records. Hanatsch had his other hand around her neck and the woman felt like she was going to pass out and later did, court records said.
At about midnight, Hanatsch allowed the woman to leave, and she drove three blocks and called a friend to take her to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where she learned her ribs were broken and her lung punctured, court records said.
Hanatsch told police he was defending himself from her punches and said the two were shoving each other. Hanatsch told police she slipped and fell on a “wadded up towel” on the bathroom floor and said the woman was free to leave at anytime, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for second-degree kidnapping is 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Second-degree kidnapping also carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison.
The maximum penalty for felony domestic battery in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty in Idaho for attempted strangulation is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Merica issued a no-contact order between Hanatsch and the woman.
Merica set a preliminary hearing for Aug. 5.
