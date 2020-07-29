A Lewiston man is in the Nez Perce County Jail on a $10,000 bond after being charged with felony intimidating a witness.
Michael V. Armstrong, 43, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court Tuesday.
Lewiston police say on June 16, Armstrong contacted a woman, through Facebook Messenger, who is the alleged victim in a battery case against him, in violation of a no-contact order.
Armstrong and the woman were sitting on a bench in front of Shooter’s Sports Bar in Lewiston, where he was rubbing her back and trying to hold her hand, when he “told her that none of the witnesses from (the battery case) were going to show up to court so if she did not show up, the charges would be dismissed,” court records said.
The woman told police Armstrong said “just don’t show up to court.” He said it in a polite tone, but the woman said she was afraid of him and believed he orchestrated the situation to get her alone to make it more intimidating, court records said.
Armstrong convinced the woman she would be in trouble for violating the no-contact order by responding to his Facebook messages and would go to jail with him. “He convinced her to delete the messages on the spot,” court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony intimidating a witness is five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 5.
Ramalingam issued a new order forbidding Armstrong from contacting the woman.