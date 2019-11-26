A knife fight at Canters Inn on Sunday night has led to a felony aggravated battery charge Monday for a Lewiston man.
Jason M. Bonaparte, 38, faces 15 years in prison and as much as $50,000 in fines. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking sentence enhancement because Bonaparte is a persistent violator, court documents said. He was arraigned by video Monday in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.
“(Bonaparte) presents a risk to the community due to a history of violence and drinking alcohol,” court documents said. Bonaparte has prior conviction for assault, aggravated battery, car theft and driving under the influence between 2000 and 2017, court documents said. Bonaparte “was highly intoxicated during this offense and the 2001 aggravated battery,” court documents said. Two third-degree assault convictions and a conviction for stealing a car were from Asotin County, documents said.
Bonaparte allegedly held a knife to the throat and cut the throat of Erik Wessels, 37, during the fight Sunday night, court documents said. Bonaparte also had a cut on his hand. Both men were treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Lewiston Police officers found two pocket knives in Bonaparte’s pockets at the scene of the fight, and one of the knives and his back pocket had fresh blood on them, court documents said.
Bonaparte allegedly grabbed Wessels around the neck while holding a knife in his right hand and wrestled Wessels to the ground while the knife was near Wessels’ throat, court documents said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans signed a no-contact order Monday against Bonaparte making any personal, telephone, written or third-person contact with the allegedly victim through Nov. 25, 2021.
A preliminary hearing for Bonaparte is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in magistrate court.
