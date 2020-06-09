A Lewiston man is charged with burglary after police say he stole four beef jerky sticks and two alcoholic beverages from the Neighborhood Market on the 1500 block of Main Street.
Joshua A. Parks, 19, was sleeping on an abandoned couch beneath the south side of Memorial Bridge on Friday after 7:30 p.m. with a partially eaten beef jerky stick in his hand and another next to him when Lewiston police located him as a suspect in a theft at the Neighborhood Market, court records said.
Tim Ryea, who works at the store, attempted to stop Parks, “but he got violent and left on foot.” Ryea followed Parks and identified him to police as they arrived.
When Officer Jon Moyle woke Parks and asked him about the incident, he admitted to stealing items from the store. Then Ryea, who witnessed the theft, “arrived on scene and placed him under citizen’s arrest,” court records said.
The maximum penalty for burglary in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert arraigned Parks by video Monday afternoon, after which he was released on conditions.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for June 17.