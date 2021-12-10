A Lewiston man is facing a felony charge of aggravated domestic battery for allegedly injuring a woman so badly that she had to be flown to Seattle for emergency brain surgery.
Robert P. Munoz, 51, made an initial appearance Thursday before 2nd District Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who set bond at $30,000. Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jazz Patzer had requested a $250,000 bond for Munoz based on the allegations in the case and what she described as his multistate criminal history, which included other incidents of domestic violence.
According to an affidavit from Lewiston police, staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center contacted police Wednesday night after Munoz dropped the alleged female victim off at the hospital. Doctors diagnosed multiple brain bleeds, and she had to be transported by air to the University of Washington Medical Center for emergency surgery after an initial interview with police.
The woman told police that she had been staying with Munoz at a Lewiston hotel. She was reluctant to talk to police, but stated that Munoz had pushed her off the bed and she hit her head on something. An emergency room nurse also told police that the woman said Munoz had been hitting her, according to the affidavit.
Munoz told police that the woman is clumsy and injured herself, but they didn’t find his statements credible and arrested him on the felony charge. Ramalingam set a Dec. 22 preliminary hearing in the case.