KENNEWICK — A 28-year-old Lewiston man was involved in a two-vehicle collision that injured four people Saturday near the Blue Bridge in Benton County.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Walker E. Newcome, of Lewiston, was uninjured, but his 2019 GMC Sierra pickup truck was demolished.
The other vehicle was driven by Luisa Morena Gonzalez, 31, of Pasco, and was also damaged beyond repair. Passengers Anna C. Ramirez, 20, Ricardo B. Chavez, 57, Ron C. Rudie, 51, and James E. Knowlden, 47, all of College Place, were taken to Trios Health with unknown injuries.
Both vehicles were northbound on U.S. Highway 395 on the Blue Bridge when the vehicle driven by Gonzalez slowed for traffic and was reportedly struck by Newcome’s pickup truck, police said. The cause of the collision was inattention, and Newcome was cited for second-degree negligent driving, according to the news release. Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.