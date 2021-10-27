A 28-year-old Lewiston man will spend at least four years in prison for sexual battery of a minor child if a District Judge accepts the terms of a plea deal.
Samuel J. McConnell Jr. entered a guilty plea to the felony charge before Judge Jay Gaskill on Tuesday. According to court documents, McConnell was initially faced with a count of rape stemming from a sexual encounter with a girl under the age of 16 late last year. Prosecutors subsequently amended the charge to sexual battery as part of the binding plea agreement.
Law enforcement questioned McConnell after they executed a search warrant earlier this year, according to the documents, and discovered Facebook Messenger conversations between him and the girl indicating a sexual relationship. He didn’t deny the encounter during the questioning.
If Gaskill follows the terms of the deal, McConnell will serve four to 11 years in prison. He set sentencing for Dec. 30 and ordered both a presentence investigation and a psychosexual evaluation for McConnell, who has been in custody in the Nez Perce County jail.