Lewiston man, dog seriously injured in accident

A Lewiston man and his dog were seriously injured Monday morning following a two-vehicle accident in the Lewiston Orchards.
According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by 69-year-old Douglas Miller collided with the rear of a 2007 flatbed Peterbilt truck driven by 51-year-old Shawn Hansen, both of Lewiston, as the vehicles were traveling west on Grelle Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. The pickup truck was dragged for a brief period before crashing into the front yard of a home on the 1800 block of Grelle Avenue. The flatbed came to a controlled stop at the intersection of 18th Street and Grelle Avenue.
Miller was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston where he was listed in serious condition Monday night. A private citizen sought veterinary treatment for Miller’s dog. An update on the dog was not available.
Hansen was taken by a private vehicle to an urgent care facility for treatment of minor injuries.
The Lewiston Police Department Major Collision Team is investigating the crash. No charges have been filed but according to the news release, excessive speed may have contributed to the crash. The street was closed for four hours following the accident.