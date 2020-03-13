REUBENS — A 60-year-old Lewiston man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on the Reubens-Gifford Road about 1 mile north of U.S. Highway 95.
Randy Merrill was traveling east on the Reubens-Gifford road near milepost 25.4 at about 8:47 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, rolled several times and came to rest in a field. Merrill was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
Next of kin was notified and the crash remains under investigation, the state police said.