A Lewiston man died Monday morning from injuries he sustained when the motorcycle he was riding wreck with a pickup truck at 12:50 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Ninth streets in Lewiston.
Patrick Dalton, 38, was northbound on Ninth Street on his 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Lewiston police said Dalton failed to stop for a red light and ran into a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Christian Davis, 28, of Pasco, who was eastbound on Main Street. Davis was not injured in the wreck, a Lewiston police news release said.
Dalton was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, the news release said.