MCCALL — A Lewiston man died from injuries he received Wednesday night in a vehicle accident in McCall.
Jared Dykes, 19, of Lewiston, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash off of Warren Wagon Road, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
At approximately 9:55 p.m., Sonsela Shebala, 35, of Kooskia, was driving north on Warren Wagon Road near Sylvan Creek in a 2008 GMC 2500 crew cab pickup truck. Shebala reportedly drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled, according to the news release. Jared Dykes was a passenger in the truck.
Shebala and three other passengers, Nolan Rudolph, 23, of Lapwai, Jody Dykes, 20, of Lewiston, and Denver Drake, 20, of Lewiston, were taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center. A hospital spokesperson had no record of the three at St. Luke’s.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police, with assistance by the Valley County sheriff and McCall Police Department.