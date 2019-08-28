Lewiston man dies in crash on Bryden Canyon Road

A Lewiston man died in a one-truck rollover crash Monday on Bryden Canyon Road.
Patrick Loseth, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 9:06 p.m. near the Eighth Street overpass, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release. Loseth was reportedly driving west on Bryden Canyon at a high rate of speed in a 2006 Dodge pickup truck when it left the north side of the roadway, and continued west for several hundred feet before overturning. Loseth, the sole occupant of the truck, was ejected and thrown into the roadway.
Loseth was first elected in 2000 to the Asotin County Fire District No. 1 Commission and was instrumental in the push for a new fire station. He helped organize the move to a renovated church in the Clarkston Heights and was on the commission that rejected a $3.5 million overall bid for the construction project and instead went with a local contractor that bid at about $868,000 to do the project in phases. Asotin Fire Chief Noel Hardin said Loseth was a foundational part of the fire district.
“A piece of that foundation is missing today,” Hardin said. “Patrick was a huge part of this community and fire family.”
A tribute to Loseth was posted Tuesday to the fire district’s Facebook page and it said Loseth began as a volunteer firefighter with the district in 1988.
“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that Patrick has touched in his life,” the post said. “Patrick was a great husband, father, friend, fireman and fire commissioner. He will be deeply missed by so many people.”
Bryden Canyon was closed for about five hours while the crash was investigated. Sgt. George Hill said reports on the crash were incomplete, and he didn’t know if there were any factors other than speed that contributed to the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not spoken to police are asked to call Sgt. Craig Roberts at (208) 746-0171.
