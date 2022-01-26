A 39-year-old Lewiston man who pleaded guilty Tuesday in Nez Perce County District Court to possession of heroin with intent to deliver will get a chance at probation if he successfully completes rehabilitation programs in prison.
Second District Judge Jay Gaskill sentenced John B. White to an underlying sentence of 2-6 years in prison after his guilty plea. But the judge retained jurisdiction in the case for up to one year, allowing Gaskill to consider placing White on probation if he shows sufficient progress while behind bars.
Detectives with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested White and two other men on drug trafficking charges last May at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge east of Lewiston. According to the task force, an investigation began earlier that month when detectives purchased heroin from a suspect during an undercover operation. They found heroin, methamphetamine, $10,000 in cash, digital scales and paraphernalia during a search of one suspect’s motel room, according to the task force.
Another one of the men arrested, Kris E. Bell, of Moscow, pleaded guilty in June before District Judge Jeff Brudie to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Brudie sentenced Bell to four years of probation and granted him a withheld judgment that would dismiss the case if he successfully completes probation. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office dropped the charges against the third man in July.