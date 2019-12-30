A 27-year-old Lewiston man was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Saturday and charged with a DUI following a collision near Lariat Lane and Lindsay Creek Road in Lewiston.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Perry had visible injuries to his head and left hand when police arrived on the scene. He is expected to make a full recovery.
During the investigation, alcohol and speed were determined to be factors in the crash, and Perry was cited for driving under the influence, police said.