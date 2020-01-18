A Lewiston man faces as much as five years in prison and a $5,000 fine after a probation search Thursday allegedly discovered a Marlin Model 60 .22-caliber rifle, alcohol, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert arraigned Tommie L. Scott, 44, on a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Scott was convicted of domestic battery and aggravated battery in Idaho County in 2013, court documents said.
Idaho Department of Correction officers Kelsi Banta and Timothy Magill conducted a probation search of Scott’s residence on the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue North in Lewiston on Thursday. When the corrections officers allegedly found the firearm, alcohol, marijuana and paraphernalia, they contacted the Lewiston Police Department at about 7 p.m., the police report said.
Lewiston police officer Trent Aubertin collected the firearm for evidence, arrested Scott and took Scott to the Nez Perce County Jail on Thursday night, the police report said.
Seubert set bond at $2,500 for Scott, who has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 29.