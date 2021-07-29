A Lewiston man charged with three felonies in April for an alleged hit-and-run incident was arraigned Wednesday morning in 2nd District Court.
Kheten Brown, 20, faces felony DUI and two charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or a death. He’s also charged with three misdemeanors: reckless driving, failure to maintain vehicle insurance and driving without privileges.
Judge Jeff Brudie declined a request to remove Brown’s ankle monitor after he allegedly violated previous bond conditions set by the Nez Perce Magistrate Court.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Brown told officers with the Lewiston Police Department he was driving about 25 mph over the posted speed limit on Eighth Avenue Boulevard when he saw 10-year-old Phillip Spataro, on a green bike, and his father, Christopher Spataro, crossing the street.
After Brown allegedly struck the father and son, the boy was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later to Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital at Spokane for treatment of a fractured skull. His father did not require medical treatment.
Phillip Spataro has since returned home and is recovering.
A status conference for Brown was set for 9 a.m. Sept. 8.