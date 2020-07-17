A Lewiston man is charged with felony grand theft for allegedly stealing a fifth-wheel flatbed trailer from its owner, Wind Works Inc., in the Waitsburg, Wash., area and using it to haul a skid steer.
John R. Brewer, 37, was arraigned by video by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans Thursday afternoon on the charge. Evans released Brewer from jail on his own recognizance.
A Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputy contacted Brewer in his driveway on the 2800 block of Albright Grade on Tuesday because the trailer did not have a license plate. After further investigation, deputies suspected Brewer stole the trailer from Wind Works Inc. owner Jeremy Cox, and brought the trailer back to his property where he parked it in a canyon, court records said.
The trailer is valued at more than $1,000, court records said.
Felony grand theft carries a maximum penalty in Idaho of 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for July 29.