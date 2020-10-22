A Lewiston man is charged with three counts of felony sexual battery of a minor child, where police allege the man had sex with a 16-year-old girl three times in late March and early April.
Nickolas L. Decker, 26, was arraigned by video Wednesday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court where Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $20,000 bond.
Lewiston Police allege Decker and the girl became friends as co-workers, and the girl went to Decker for comfort. They said Decker forced himself on her during incidents at his apartment once in March and twice in April.
Ramalingam issued a no-contact order between Decker and the child in this case.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony sexual battery of a minor child is 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing for Nov. 4 in the case.