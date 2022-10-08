Lewiston man charged with sexual abuse counts

A 48-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of lewd conduct after allegations of abuse at a day care.
Chad A. Heath was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16 in addition to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, all felonies. Heath appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Heath’s bond was set at $30,000 and ordered not to contact children younger than 18. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office requested a $50,000 bail as well as the no-contact order because of the nature of the charge and the risk to the public, according to a news release from the office.
Heath faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and/or $50,000 for the charges of lewd conduct and 25 years maximum and/or $50,000 for the charge of sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16.
According to the news release and the probable cause, the Lewiston Police Department began an investigation when the victim reported to her mother she had been molested from 2009 to 2018 at the victim’s day care. The victim alleged Heath molested her on several occasions and once kissed her by forcing his tongue into her mouth. The victim told investigators Heath would give her an iPad with a child’s television show playing while the alleged abuse occurred, according to the release.
According to the release, when investigators spoke with Heath, he denied the allegation but later allegedly made the statement, “if it did happen, I’m sorry.”
Heath has a status conference hearing scheduled for Oct. 17.