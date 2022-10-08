Lewiston man charged with sexual abuse counts

Chad Heath

A 48-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of lewd conduct after allegations of abuse at a day care.

Chad A. Heath was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16 in addition to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, all felonies. Heath appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Heath’s bond was set at $30,000 and ordered not to contact children younger than 18. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office requested a $50,000 bail as well as the no-contact order because of the nature of the charge and the risk to the public, according to a news release from the office.

