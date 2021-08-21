Lewiston man charged with rape of girl under age 16

A 27-year-old Lewiston man already in custody for the last three months on drug charges has been hit with an additional charge of rape for an alleged sexual encounter with a girl under the age of 16 late last year.
According to an affidavit filed by Idaho State Police Detective Joseph Lake, Samuel J. McConnell Jr. admitted to the encounter when questioned earlier this month at the Nez Perce County jail where has been held on a $3,000 bond since May on charges of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana. Lake and an investigator from the FBI questioned McConnell after they executed a search warrant and allegedly discovered Facebook Messenger conversations between him and the girl indicating a sexual relationship, according to Lake.
McConnell made his initial appearance Friday before Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans on the rape charge, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $50,000 fine. Prosecutors also filed a sentencing enhancement that alleges McConnell is a persistent violator based on his past felony convictions.
Evans appointed public defender Rick Cuddihy to represent McConnell, set bond at $10,000 and scheduled a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing in the case. She also issued a no-contact order between McConnell and the alleged victim and mandated that he have no associations with anyone under the age of 18 if he is able to bond out of jail.