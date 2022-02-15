A Lewiston man was charged in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court Monday with lewd conduct with a child younger than the age of 16 and rape for two incidents involving the same alleged victim.
According to police reports contained in a probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim told a school counselor that 39-year-old James L. Chunn penetrated her in June of last year when she was 15, and about two weeks ago when she was 16. The allegations were reported to Child Protective Services and investigated by the Lewiston Police Department.
Magistrate judge Sunil Ramalingam told Chunn if convicted he could face up to life in prison for either or both felony counts. He set bond at $10,000 and issued a no-contact order requiring Chunn to stay away from the alleged victim. Chunn retained the services of defense attorney Tom Clark, at the Clark and Feeney law firm. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.