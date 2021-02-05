Lewiston man charged with rape, lewd conduct with minor

An 18-year-old Lewiston man has been charged with rape and lewd conduct with a minor younger than the age of 16 for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl.
JayDee McArthur Jr. made his first appearance Thursday before Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who assigned Lewiston attorney Rick Cuddihy as McArthur’s public defender and set bond of $15,000.
Lewiston police arrested McArthur on Wednesday after he allegedly admitted to the relationship during an interview with a detective, according to court documents. The case came to the attention of investigators when the alleged victim’s mother reported Facebook messages between McArthur and her daughter that led her to believe they were having an inappropriate relationship.
An affidavit of probable cause said the mother confronted her daughter, who allegedly confirmed the sexual relationship. She also confronted McArthur on the phone, who initially denied the relationship until she sent him a screenshot of a message from him allegedly asking her daughter for nude photos, according to the affidavit.
McArthur allegedly admitted the relationship to the mother and promised to stay away, but a friend discovered “a subject in black sweat pants running out the back door” at her residence Monday when the mother sent her over to check on her children while she was at work, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit also stated that the alleged victim wrote a suicide note that said she would kill herself if McArthur goes to jail or she can’t see him.
Each felony charge McArthur faces carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.