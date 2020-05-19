A Lewiston man is charged with rape that police say happened as the woman slept at a residence on the 1000 block of Airway Avenue in Lewiston where a party had occurred.
Winfield P. Laprairie, 33, faces felony forcible penetration by use of a foreign object.
Laprairie was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon.
Laprairie faces up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine if he is convicted of the crime.
Lewiston police say the woman woke up with her pants down around her knees and Laprairie was standing at the edge of the bed using his fingers to rape her, court documents said.
Laprairie told police “he was ‘out cold’ from the time he went to sleep (at 1 a.m.) until he woke up (at 9 a.m.),” court records said.
Laprairie also told police that the woman and another woman moved him from the bed in the room to the floor at about 5 a.m. and that he did get up to get water a few times and told everyone to be quiet. “He then went on to say that he couldn’t sleep while in the room but immediately followed it up with saying that he was ‘out cold,’ ” court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set Laprairie’s bond at $5,000. Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for May 27.