A Lewiston man is charged with rape after police say he assaulted a woman as she slept at an apartment on the 800 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston on Sunday morning.
Jesus R. Bojorquez-Lugo, 43, was arranged by video on the charge in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon. Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $100,000 bond in the case. Spanish interpreter Andrew Campbell relayed what was said at the hearing to and from Bojorquez-Lugo.
An immigration detainer was served on Bojorquez-Lugo on Monday to initiate removal proceedings under the Immigration and Nationality Act.
The $100,000 bond was requested because of the nature of the charge and because deputy prosecutor Shelby Sieracki said Bojorquez-Lugo would likely be placed in federal custody without the bond.
Lewiston police allege the woman was drinking at Canters Inn when an unidentified Hispanic male took the woman to his cousin’s apartment on Warner Avenue. The woman reportedly told Bojorquez-Lugo she did not want to have sex with him as he asked her if she wanted to go into his bedroom to watch TV. He attempted to remove her clothes and she told him numerous times she did not want to have sex with him, court records said.
The woman fell asleep and woke up later with Bojorquez-Lugo on top of her with her pants pulled down and he was allegedly raping her. She told Bojorquez-Lugo she was calling the cops because he raped her, court records said. Bojorquez-Lugo fled the residence and was later arrested by police in his vehicle in the Rosauers parking lot. Bojorquez-Lugo had an expired 2003 Mexico passport on him when he was arrested.
The maximum penalty for rape in Idaho is life in prison and a $50,000 fine. If convicted of rape, Bojorquez-Lugo would face a minimum sentence of at least one year in prison.
Ramalingam issued a no-contact order between Bojorquez-Lugo and the woman in the case.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 4.