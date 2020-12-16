A Lewiston resident who was initially charged with rape after an alleged October attack pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of felony aggravated assault and was released on his own recognizance from the Nez Perce County jail pending sentencing.
Jesus R. Bojorquez-Lugo, 43, entered his plea through an interpreter to Judge Jeff M. Brudie in Nez Perce County District Court. The maximum penalty for aggravated assault is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, but Brudie explained there is an immigration hold on Bojorquez-Lugo and that he could face deportation to Mexico or other immigration-related consequences because of his guilty plea.
According to court documents, Lewiston police alleged that the woman assaulted by Bojorquez-Lugo was drinking at Canters Inn on Thain Road in Lewiston when he took her to his cousin’s apartment on Warner Avenue. The woman reportedly told Bojorquez-Lugo she did not want to have sex with him, but went into his bedroom to watch television and fell asleep.
She told police she woke up to find Bojorquez-Lugo assaulting her, and he fled the apartment when she told him she was calling the police. Officers later arrested Bojorquez-Lugo in his vehicle in the Rosauers parking lot with an expired Mexican passport.
He initially faced a charge of rape, which carries a maximum life sentence and $50,000 fine if convicted. But Deputy Nez Perce County Prosecutor Shelby Sieracki said a plea deal reduced that charge to aggravated assault, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence and $5,000 fine. Bojorquez-Lugo will not have to register as a sex offender, Sieracki said.
Brudie set a status conference in the case for Jan. 13.