A Lewiston man could face up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine after a traffic stop Saturday led to the discovery of methamphetamine.
Robert J. Wagenborg, 35, of 153 Thain Road in Lewiston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, court documents said.
Wagenborg has 16 failure to appear in court counts on past criminal charges, according to court documents.
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office asked for a $25,000 bond. Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond at $5,000 Monday.