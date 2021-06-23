Lewiston man charged with lewd conduct with a child

A 63-year-old Lewiston man with a previous conviction for child sexual abuse is facing a new charge of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16.
Daniel K. Grim entered a plea of innocent to the felony charge Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert at an initial appearance via video link from the Nez Perce County jail. Seubert set bond at $400,000 because of Grim’s previous conviction and the serious nature of the charge. Seubert appointed Lewiston attorney Rick Cuddihy to represent Grim as a public defender.
Grim allegedly touched a girl in a sexual manner over a span of several years when she was between the approximate ages of 5 and 8, starting around 2011, according to court documents. The alleged abuse came to light last week when the girl told a school counselor. The counselor called police, and the girl subsequently told investigators that Grim molested her on multiple occasions during visits to his 24th Street home in Lewiston.
Police arrested Grim on Monday after his release from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he had been taken for treatment after a suicide attempt last week. He pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child younger than 16 in 2004 in Latah County, where then-District Judge John Stegner sentenced him to six months of treatment at a state prison before releasing him and imposing six years of probation.
Grim successfully completed his probation in 2010, and Stegner released him from its terms. If convicted of lewd conduct, Grim faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.