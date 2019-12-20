A Lewiston man is in Nez Perce County Jail on a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16.
James M. Lewis, 37, is being held on $25,000 bond. The charge stems from incidents between Sept. 1 and Nov. 25. The alleged crime occurred at Lewis’ residence on the 3100 block of Fifth Street.
Lewis faces up to life in prison if convicted on the charge.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert issued an order barring Lewis from contacting the alleged victim.
A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday.