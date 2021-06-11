Lewiston man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct; more info sought

Investigators arrested 22-year-old Colby L. Gilbert on Thursday on felony charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child younger the age of 16 and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, and asked the public for help identifying other potential victims.
According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, Detective Sgt. Jason Leavitt was investigating a report of a rape when he uncovered evidence that Gilbert, of Lewiston, allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl in Lewiston last month. He also found evidence that Gilbert allegedly gave marijuana to the girl before the act, according to police.
He will make his initial appearance in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court today. The maximum sentence for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child is life in prison.
Gilbert has a prior conviction for enticing a minor, and detectives believe there could be other victims in the area. Those with information about Gilbert’s relationships with children are asked to call Leavitt at (208) 746-0171.