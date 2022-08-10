A Lewiston man charged with fentanyl drug possession was also charged with two counts of injury to a child for allegedly exposing two children to fentanyl.

Tyler P. Rodgers, 38, was charged with the three felonies and also faces a felony persistent violator charge, which could add a life sentence to the charges. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans on Tuesday and was given a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing will be held next Wednesday.

