A Lewiston man charged with fentanyl drug possession was also charged with two counts of injury to a child for allegedly exposing two children to fentanyl.
Tyler P. Rodgers, 38, was charged with the three felonies and also faces a felony persistent violator charge, which could add a life sentence to the charges. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans on Tuesday and was given a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing will be held next Wednesday.
The penalty for the drug possession charge is seven years in prison and/or $15,000, and the penalty for the injury to a child is a minimum of one year and a maximum of 14 years and/or $5,000 for each charge.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Lewiston police officer responded to Rodgers’ home at about 9 p.m. Monday on the 1300 block of Idaho Street at the request of probation and parole to assist with a search.
During the search, fentanyl pills along with straws and tin foil were allegedly found on the washer and dryer. The tin foil contained a partially smoked fentanyl pill. Also in the room the officer found a clear plastic baggie containing 66 fentanyl pills in a gray sweater hanging on the wall, according to the affidavit.
Two children were also in the home, where the fentanyl pills could have been accessed by the children, according to the probable cause. Rodgers also allegedly admitted the pills belonged to him and allegedly admitted to using the pills in the hour before the officer arrived and when the children were in the home, according to the affidavit.