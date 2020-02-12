A Lewiston man faces up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine on felony charges of grand theft and forgery.
Zachary C. Melzo, 29, is in Nez Perce County Jail after Lewiston police arrested him Monday for allegedly attempting to cash a check at the Money Tree on Thain Road that was written out to Hells Canyon Armory, a police report said.
The Money Tree did not cash the check and Melzo allegedly left the store when he was told the check had to be confirmed as valid, the report said.
Police allege the check was stolen from the Hells Canyon Armory mailbox on the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue North in Lewiston, the report said.
Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer tagged Melzo a persistent violator because of Melzo being convicted on three previous felonies. The persistent violator tag allows a judge to sentence a persistent felon to life in prison.
Melzo was convicted of grand theft and possession of a financial transaction card in Lewis County in May 2015, and possession of a financial transaction card in Idaho County in July 2014, according to court records.
The maximum penalty for grand theft is normally 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The maximum penalty for forgery is normally 14 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond for Melzo at $15,000.
Ramlingam set a preliminary hearing for Feb. 19.