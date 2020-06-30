A homeless Lewiston man is charged with first-degree stalking after he allegedly violated a no-contact order three times in less than two weeks and twice in 24 hours.
Brent K. Johnson, 21, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon.
Lewiston police say Johnson was at Jack in the Box on Sunday night and made contact with the protected person in the no-contact order. Johnson was told to leave the restaurant by the manager, but he remained for a few minutes while the manager called the police. He then fled on foot from the restaurant toward Locomotive Park before officers arrived, court records said.
The no-contact order forbids Johnson from coming within 300 feet of the protected person. Johnson was cited earlier Sunday morning for violating the order and also on June 19, each time at Jack in the Box, court records said.
Lewiston police located Johnson on the 1800 block of Main Street. Johnson told police he lost his wallet and was there looking for it. He also told police he thought he was allowed to go to Jack in the Box if the protected person was not working there at the time. Each time he was cited, the protected person was at the restaurant. Sunday night the protected person told Johnson to leave the restaurant before the manager told him to leave, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set a $15,000 bond in the case.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing for July 8 with an alternate date of July 10 in the case.