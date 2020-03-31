A Lewiston man is charged with felony battery upon a police officer after the man called police to report a battery then allegedly started a fight with a Lewiston officer that broke the officer’s finger.
James H. Wilson Jr., 30, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 if convicted on the charge.
Lewiston police Officer Kurt Mauro used his stun gun to subdue Wilson early Sunday morning, who at one point during the struggle allegedly had Mauro’s arms pinned, court records said.
Wilson allegedly called dispatch wanting to report a battery that took place earlier Saturday night. When Mauro arrived and asked what Wilson wanted to report, Wilson allegedly used profanity and was antagonistic with the officer, court records said.
Wilson allegedly kept getting closer and closer to Mauro and would not listen to orders to come no closer. Wilson allegedly said, “What are you going to do, arrest me?” court records said.
Mauro allegedly smelled alcohol coming from Wilson and because of Wilson being uncooperative, Mauro decided to leave and told Wilson “to have a good night,” court records said.
Police allege Wilson kept advancing toward Mauro and would not listen to orders to stop. Mauro used his right arm to push Wilson back, and Wilson allegedly punched Mauro in the arm, court records said.
Mauro then attempted to arrest Wilson and took him to the ground, but Wilson allegedly resisted arrest and fought with Mauro, controlling his arms and getting on top of him. Mauro was able to get his stun gun and used it to control Wilson, court records said.
After the scuffle, Mauro went to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured right ring finger, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans released Wilson on his own recognizance with conditions that he make his court appearances, not break the law and not drink alcohol.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for May 6.
