Lewiston police say a Lewiston man mistook a shampoo wrapper for a condom wrapper on the bathroom floor before he bruised his pregnant girlfriend’s arm while holding her down during a domestic battery that followed Friday morning.
Steven J. Leonard, 29, also known as Twitch, was arraigned by video on a felony domestic battery charge Monday afternoon by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam who set a $10,000 bond in the case.
The maximum penalty for felony domestic battery in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Lewiston police were called to a possible incident of domestic violence on the 600 block of Third Avenue on Friday morning at 11:40. Police met with the person who called police who said “they could hear screaming and crying,” court records said.
Police contacted the alleged victim who told police she and Leonard were in bed when he got up to go to the bathroom. He returned to the bed angry “because he thought he had found a condom wrapper on the floor in the bathroom.” The woman told him it was a wrapper from a shampoo container, but “he would not listen,” court records said.
Police say Leonard then got on top of the woman and held her hands down and placed one hand over her mouth and nose to prevent her from screaming. He got off of her and fled the apartment, but she had a bruise on her right inner bicep and when he held his hand over her mouth and nose she could not breathe, court records said.
The woman told police the two were in a relationship for two years and she was two months pregnant with Leonard’s child. Leonard told police he was unaware of the pregnancy, court records said.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for June 24 and an alternate preliminary hearing date of June 26.