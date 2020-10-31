A Lewiston man is charged with felony aggravated assault in an incident where police say he threatened a woman with a .30-06 rifle Wednesday.
Gary A. Dillman, 49, was informed of the felony charge and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge from an incident Thursday at a video arraignment in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.
Judge Michelle Evans set a $10,000 bond in the case, issued a no-contact order forbidding Dillman from contacting the woman, and set several conditions for pretrial release including no alcohol, firearms or ammunition should he post bond.
Lewiston police responded to a residence on Powers Drive on Thursday to investigate an alleged domestic dispute. A woman told police that Dillman had pointed his .30-06 rifle at her Wednesday night while he was “highly intoxicated.” He pushed the barrel of the rifle into her side and asked if she knew if it was loaded or not. The woman left the residence for a hotel. As she was leaving, Dillman threatened to shoot her and another woman, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for aggravated assault is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for misdemeanor domestic battery is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Domestic battery is an enhanceable offense, meaning a second offense can double the maximum penalty and a third offense within 10 years can be charged as a felony.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for Wednesday in the case.