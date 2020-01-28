Lewiston man charged with eluding police

A Lewiston man who eluded a Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputy at a traffic stop Jan. 18 was arraigned in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon.
Eric Pollan, 23, faces as many as five years in prison, a $5,000 fine and a mandatory one-to-three-year suspension of his driver’s license if he is convicted on the felony eluding charge.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans kept Pollan’s bond at $50,000 after Pollan said he turned himself in Friday because he wants to face his problems “head on” during Monday afternoon’s video arraignment.
Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer asked that bond remain at $50,000, noting Pollan was driving 90 mph in icy road conditions and sped away from a deputy at a traffic stop at 21st and Main streets in Lewiston.
At 3 a.m. Jan. 18, Pollan allegedly drove a white Honda Fit 62 mph in a 45 mph zone past a deputy on U.S. Highway 95. During the chase, the deputy was traveling 80 mph, court documents said.
Pollan allegedly stopped at 21st and Main streets and the deputy made contact with Pollan and a passenger, Daisy Albert, 46, of Lewiston, and Pollan’s mother, court documents said.
The deputy allegedly smelled “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle” and Pollan’s eyes were allegedly “glassy and bloodshot,” court documents said.
When asked if he knew why the deputy had stopped him, Pollan allegedly said “obviously because I haven’t been driving,” court documents said.
The deputy allegedly asked Pollan to turn off the vehicle, when Albert allegedly said she was telling Pollan to hurry, court documents said.
Pollan allegedly ignored the deputy’s order to turn off the vehicle and instead turned left onto East Main Street “and drove off at a high rate of speed,” court documents said.
The deputy attempted to follow Pollan but lost the vehicle near Fourth Avenue, court documents said.
The deputy and an officer from Lewiston Police Department then went to an address on the 400 block of 29th Street in Lewiston that was associated with the vehicle’s registration where they located Albert and arrested her, but were unable to locate Pollan, court documents said.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Feb. 5.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.