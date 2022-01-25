GRANGEVILLE — A 37-year-old Lewiston man was arrested on U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho County Sunday and charged with drug crimes.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Huntley was driving north on U.S. Highway 95 at speeds well below the posted speed limit and impeding traffic. Deputies noticed the car’s muffler was hanging down and almost touching the ground.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop and at that time the Idaho County K9, Nation, the department’s drug-sniffing dog, performed an external vehicle sniff and alerted on the vehicle.
Huntley was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor concealment of evidence and driving under the influence. He was arraigned in Idaho County magistrate court Monday afternoon.