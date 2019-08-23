Lewiston police arrested a Lewiston man Wednesday for allegedly punching his fiancée in the face and breaking her nose.
Lester L. Howtopat, 31, was charged with two counts of felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, an enhancement penalty for being a persistent violator and a misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property. Howtopat had bond set at $30,000 and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 4.
Court records indicate Howtopat’s fiancée called 911 at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, reporting Howtopat allegedly punched her several times. Police contacted her at a residence on the 1800 block of 16th Avenue and found bloodstains on a mattress, the floor, walls, in the bathroom and on other objects. The woman told police her nose was broken and officers noted her face and nose were swollen. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and treated for her injuries.
The woman was interviewed at the hospital and told police Howtopat struck her multiple times in the face and head before she locked herself in the bathroom, according to court records. She said she and Howtopat got into an argument after she picked him up when he was released from jail in Washington. Howtopat accused the woman of cheating on him while he was incarcerated. The woman said Howtopat also allegedly attacked her Tuesday and bit her left thumb, causing it to swell. She also had a large bruise on her arm that she alleged Howtopat caused.
Howtopat arrived on scene after the woman was taken to the hospital. He was detained and officers found several large, dried blood stains on his shirt. Dried blood was also located on his leg, according to court records.
Domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Misdemeanors carry a punishment of up to one year in jail. The persistent violator penalty adds five years to life to a maximum prison term.
