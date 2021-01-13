A Lewiston man was charged with felony attempted strangulation Monday following a domestic dispute at a home on the 3100 block of Seventh Street on Thursday.
Drayven A. Pickett, 20, was arraigned in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday before Judge Sunil Ramalingam and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charge.
According to a police report included in an affidavit of probable cause, Pickett, 20, and a woman at the home became involved in a physical dispute. She told police they were playing video games and Pickett touched her breasts and she in turn bit him playfully. He continued prompting her to bite harder. She told police Pickett “freaked out” and pulled her hair and yelled at her.
They separated but a short time later fought again over a cellphone. The woman told police that Pickett grabbed her from behind with one of his arms around her neck. He allegedly tightened his arms and she told him “I cannot breathe.” The woman told police she began “seeing stars,” couldn’t get anything out of her throat and had a “slight thought she was going to die.”
According to the report, Pickett later pinned her to the ground. She eventually called out to others in the home for help. Police observed a bruise on her elbow, scabbed-over scratches, and bruises on her neck when she reported the incident a few days later.
Pickett allegedly told police he and the woman were drinking when she became aggressive and he tried to calm her down by placing his hand on her shoulder. That is when he said she bit him and he in turn pulled her back by the hair. According to the report, he then placed his arms around her and they slipped and began choking her. He told police he immediately dropped her at that point.
A preliminary hearing is set for next Wednesday.