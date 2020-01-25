A 27-year-old Lewiston man is facing a felony charge of attempted strangulation after an alleged incident this week in the Lewiston Orchards.
The Lewiston Police Department responded to a report Wednesday night from an injured woman at the emergency room of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center who alleged that Joseph C. Robinson physically assaulted her at a residence in the 600 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston, including grabbing her by the throat, according to a police report.
Investigators took photos of injuries to the woman’s neck, back and shoulders, and subsequently arrested Robinson after contacting him at his residence.
Robinson made his initial court appearance Thursday before Nez Perce County Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam. Prosecutors charged him with misdemeanor domestic battery in addition to the felony attempted strangulation charge. Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5.