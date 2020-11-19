A Lewiston man is charged with felony attempted strangulation and aggravated battery after police say he choked a woman and broke her nose and ribs Tuesday.
Clinton D. Newbury, 29, was arraigned by video Wednesday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, where Judge Michelle Evans set a $50,000 bond in the case and issued a no-contact order forbidding Newbury from contacting the alleged victim in the case.
Lewiston police say Newbury attacked a woman who was visiting Newbury’s grandmother. Newbury demanded the woman leave, and when she began to collect her belongings, he began hitting her in the forehead, side of the head and nose. He then grabbed her by the throat and squeezed. The woman either was pulled to the ground or she tripped while being choked, and Newbury kicked her several times in the chest and back, likely breaking her ribs and her nose in the attack, court records said.
The woman was able to escape to her vehicle and call police. Police and medics arrived, and the woman was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center to be examined. Police went to the grandmother’s home, but she wouldn’t allow police in to check the home for Newbury, according to court records. The grandmother told police there had been a fight because the woman threatened Newbury with brass knuckles. She said she didn’t see the fight because at some point she was pushed down on the floor, court records said.
A couple of hours later, Courtney Dvorak, who had been living in the home for a while, contacted police to say Newbury was there. She told police she knew about the incident and would be moving out because of it. Dvorak allowed officers access to the home, and they located Newbury and arrested him, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony attempted strangulation is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 2.