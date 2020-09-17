A Lewiston man is charged with felony aggravated assault after police say he threatened a woman with a knife.
Levi R. McGhee, 21, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, where Judge Michelle Evans released him from custody but placed him in pretrial supervision and issued a no-contact order forbidding contact between him and the alleged victim in the case.
Lewiston Police said McGhee was at Zip Trip on Southway Avenue in Lewiston at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with two others, when there was a verbal dispute. All three left the convenience store, and another dispute occurred as they walked in the area of Prospect Avenue. McGhee told police he pulled a fixed-blade Ozark Trail knife from a sheath and held it in the air when Delia Cardenas turned around and started yelling at him, according to court records.
McGhee reportedly told police he didn’t remember what he said while he was holding the knife. Cardenas told police McGhee threatened to kill her while he was holding the knife inches from her head.
The maximum penalty for felony aggravated assault in Idaho is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for Oct. 7 in the case.