A Lewiston man is charged with felony grand theft and burglary after police say he broke into a house in January and stole a safe with $50,000 in old or dated money and $500 in silver certificates.
Dylan J. Taylor, 26, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where Judge Sunil Ramalingam released Taylor from custody after setting a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 7.
Lewiston police say Taylor is responsible for a burglary during the night of Jan. 6-7 at a house on the 1400 block of Birch Avenue, where a safe with $50,000 in old or dated U.S. currency and $500 in silver certificates were being stored by Paul T. Riedinger. Riedninger identified Taylor as one of two likely suspects in January.
Lewiston police put out a news release Jan. 15 seeking help from area businesses who may have received some of the older bills, court records said.
Area businesses came forward with numerous tips about old U.S. bills being passed by a number of people at Sativa Sisters, P1FCU and other businesses. Police followed up with the information to interview the people who used the old bills. One person who used the bills at Saltiva Sisters told police she sold a toddler bed and kids clothes to a friend she identified as “Gerber,” who paid for the items in old currency. Police determined “Gerber” was Taylor, court records said.
Police obtained a search warrant for a trailer on Preston Avenue in Lewiston where the woman said she received the old currency, but they did not find any of the stolen property, nor a black snub nosed .38 caliber pistol with ivory handles that Riedinger reported stolen three days after the burglary, court records said.
Police spoke with another woman in February who identified Taylor as the source of old currency she passed at Southway P1FCU. She told police he gave $1,000 in old bills to her and her boyfriend because Taylor owed them more than $1,000. The couple wondered where Taylor got the money and thought it was “weird,” court records said.
In July, police interviewed another man who said he had seen Taylor “in possession of a ‘whole bunch of money’ that looked old,” court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony grand theft in Idaho is 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The maximum penalty for felony burglary in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
