A Nez Perce County judge set bond at $10,000 for a 32-year-old Lewiston man charged with aggravated battery for allegedly attacking a woman Sunday.
Travis J. Bailie made his initial appearance Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who set a July 14 date for a preliminary hearing on the felony charge. According to an affidavit from the Lewiston Police Department, Bailie allegedly pepper-sprayed the victim three times during an altercation at her 16th Avenue residence in Lewiston.
Bailie also allegedly stomped on her hand, possibly breaking it, and grabbed her by the neck and held her under a running shower while she couldn’t breathe, according to the affidavit. The prosecutor’s office requested $15,000 bail because of the violent nature of the charge, but Ramalingam set the lower amount. He did grant the prosecution’s request for a no-contact order between Bailie and the alleged victim.