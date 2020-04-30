A homeless Lewiston man allegedly used a two-by-four to club a man in the head Friday that led to a brain bruise and hospital stay for the man who was hit, according to court records.
Dustin C. Keltner, 39, was formally apprised of his felony aggravated battery charge Wednesday afternoon at his video arraignment in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set bond at $15,000. Seubert set a preliminary hearing for May 20 in the case.
Keltner faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if he is convicted of the crime.
Lewiston police allege Keltner, who police were told stays in a camper trailer parked in a driveway on the 1800 block of Powers Avenue in Lewiston where the incident took place, hit the man in the head with a two-by-four while the man was bending down to grab a cigarette, court records said.
Police allege the incident started when Keltner stood in a window of the residence on the 1800 block of Powers Avenue and yelled “boo” in an attempt to scare the man. The man informed Keltner it did not scare him. At about the same time, two people, otherwise unidentified, left the residence in a manner that caused the man to laugh. Keltner reportedly asked why the man thought it was funny and told him “he was going to come down there” and beat him up, court records said.
The man told Keltner “he knew where to find him” and then walked into the backyard through the garage and bent down to grab a cigarette from a clear tub. Keltner jumped down from a porch and allegedly hit the man in the right side of his head with a piece of wood that was later found by police in the grass with “fresh blood” on it, court records said.
Police did not immediately locate Keltner when they arrived shortly after the alleged attack. A warrant was issued and Keltner was arrested about 5 p.m. Tuesday, court records said.
