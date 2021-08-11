A Lewiston man who was sentenced to prison for aggravated battery in July is facing a new charge of the same crime for allegedly beating a fellow inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail.
Levi W. Cole, 29, was charged Monday with one count of aggravated battery and one count of being a persistent violator in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court. Both are felonies.
Cole allegedly punched and kicked another inmate at the jail on Sunday, according to a police report in court documents. The incident was captured by security cameras. The alleged victim suffered a broken nose and lost consciousness during the altercation.
Cole was sentenced to more than two years in prison last month after being convicted of aggravated battery. In that case he pleaded guilty to beating a man to the point that he suffered facial fractures and brain bleeding. In a plea deal, prosecutors dropped an attempted strangulation and a persistent violator enhancement charge that could have led to a sentence of life in prison.