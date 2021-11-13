A Lewiston man already facing a felony charge of first-degree stalking was charged Friday with committing the same offense a week later, plus a felony charge of forcible penetration with a foreign object that includes a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $100,000 bond for Cameron J. Gonzalez, 45, at his initial appearance on the new charges, which also include a felony burglary charge for allegedly entering the victim’s house with the intent of committing a felony. The alleged victim also has a protection order against Gonzalez from the earlier incident.
According to an affidavit filed by Lewiston police, Gonzalez allegedly entered the victim’s home on Normal Hill on Nov. 10 and put her in a headlock and fondled her against her will before forcing his hand down her pants.
Gonzalez told Evans he flips houses for a living, but was trying to sell two houses and needed the services of a public defender. Evans granted the request and set a Nov. 24 preliminary hearing date. In setting the high bond, Evans said the alleged offenses occurring just one week apart showed her a concerning pattern of behavior.