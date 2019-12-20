A Lewiston man who used a treatment release to abscond from jail last March is back in Nez Perce County Jail on a felony burglary charge from last January.
Michael S. Thompson, 29, was apprehended on a Nez Perce County warrant upon release from prison in Walla Walla. Thompson had been sentenced in Asotin County in August to a year and a day in prison on two counts of second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft convictions.
Thompson was facing felony burglary charges when he was ordered into a treatment release program March 13. After receiving treatment March 14, Thompson was informed by Riverside Recovery that he didn’t have treatment release for Friday, March 15, but no one sent documentation to the Nez Perce County Jail, court documents said.
An Ivy Medical employee informed Officer Andy McNish that Thompson had treatment release at noon March 15 because she had medication to dispense. Jail staff let Thompson out for treatment and Thompson did not tell jail staff his treatment was canceled. Thompson did not return to jail, court documents said.
Thompson was arrested Jan. 29 in Lewiston for allegedly breaking into a 1995 Volkwagen parked at One Stop Mart and Vape Shop on the 700 block of 21st Street and stealing a backpack with a couple of beanies and a cellphone charger, court documents said. He was also charged with felony burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false information to a police officer, both misdemeanors.
If convicted on the burglary charge, Thompson faces a minimum of one year to as many as 10 years in prison.
Thompson also had an unresolved felony grand theft charge from December 2018 in Nez Perce County.
On Thursday, 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill, acting for Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Jeff Brudie, set bond at $25,000 in each felony case for Thompson.
